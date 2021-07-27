Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $47,000 in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,806,963. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $125.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.66.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.