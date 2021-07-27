Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,717,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,648,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TY opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.2388 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

