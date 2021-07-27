Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 1,545 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $30.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44.

