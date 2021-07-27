AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AME stock opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.79. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.48 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

