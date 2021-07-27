Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $25.94 Million Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,449,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $25,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,316,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 489.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,176 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,504,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

