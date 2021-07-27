Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,883 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Carnival Co. & worth $24,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

CCL opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

