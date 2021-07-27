Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 71,436 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,436 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after buying an additional 663,656 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,518,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,277,000 after buying an additional 320,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altria Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after buying an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

