Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,460,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 402,127 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $23,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BTG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.