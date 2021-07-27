Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,948,000 after buying an additional 296,759 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,889,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.46. 77,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,020. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $172.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

