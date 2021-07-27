Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.17.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI opened at $163.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.65. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Analog Devices by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,261,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,328,000 after purchasing an additional 147,052 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.