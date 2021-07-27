Analysts Anticipate Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million.

CCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

CCO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,863. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

