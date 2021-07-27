Analysts Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Newmark Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.13 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

NMRK traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,360. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

