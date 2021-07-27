Analysts Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will post sales of $2.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CYH traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,788. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

