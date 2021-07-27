Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. Hormel Foods reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

HRL stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

