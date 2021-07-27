Analysts Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. The firm’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $8.28 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,648 shares of company stock valued at $910,995. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 796,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,117,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 213,599 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 440,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 482,924 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

