Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.63. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of PGC opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $33.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,073.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,868 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.