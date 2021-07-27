Analysts Issue Forecasts for Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

