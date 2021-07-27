Analysts Offer Predictions for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 33.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

