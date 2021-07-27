Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for HOYA (HOCPY)

HOYA (OTCMKTS: HOCPY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/23/2021 – HOYA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

7/15/2021 – HOYA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – HOYA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – HOYA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – HOYA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/28/2021 – HOYA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – HOYA was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of HOYA stock opened at $137.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.80. HOYA Co. has a 52 week low of $94.44 and a 52 week high of $141.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.37.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

