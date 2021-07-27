Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Suncor Energy (SU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Suncor Energy (TSE: SU):

7/20/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$41.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$41.00.

7/16/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$40.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

7/14/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$35.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$39.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$42.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$28.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$42.00.

6/9/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

6/8/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$29.00 to C$31.00.

SU opened at C$26.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.88. The company has a market cap of C$40.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,484.44. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.7300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,666.67%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

