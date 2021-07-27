Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Suncor Energy (SU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Suncor Energy (TSE: SU):
- 7/20/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$41.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$41.00.
- 7/16/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$40.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00.
- 7/14/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$35.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$39.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$42.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$28.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$42.00.
- 6/9/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00.
- 6/8/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$29.00 to C$31.00.
SU opened at C$26.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.88. The company has a market cap of C$40.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,484.44. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.7300002 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
