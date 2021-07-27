Analysts Set Expectations for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOG. Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.82.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $17.05 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $137,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

