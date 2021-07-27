Analysts Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Target Price at $110.33

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 16,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.