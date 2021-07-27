Analyzing IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) & Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) and Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.4% of IMARA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Verastem shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of IMARA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Verastem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IMARA and Verastem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMARA N/A N/A -$41.36 million ($3.53) -1.55 Verastem $88.52 million 6.45 -$67.73 million ($0.44) -7.55

IMARA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verastem. Verastem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

IMARA has a beta of 3.58, indicating that its share price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verastem has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IMARA and Verastem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMARA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Verastem 0 0 4 0 3.00

IMARA presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 538.69%. Verastem has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 90.76%. Given IMARA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IMARA is more favorable than Verastem.

Profitability

This table compares IMARA and Verastem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMARA N/A -62.96% -59.19% Verastem -53.00% -38.76% -25.31%

Summary

IMARA beats Verastem on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK. The company also engages in developing RAMP 201, an adaptive two-part multicenter open label trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of VS-6766 and in combination with defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) in patients with recurrent low grade serous ovarian cancer; and RAMP 202, which is in Phase 2 trial to evaluate the safety of VS-6766 in combination with defactinib in patients with KRAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer following treatment with a platinum-based regimen and immune checkpoint inhibitor. Verastem, Inc. has license agreements with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development, commercialization, and manufacture of products containing VS-6766; and Pfizer Inc. to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize products containing Pfizer's inhibitors of FAK for therapeutic, diagnostic and prophylactic uses in humans. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

