Analyzing Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) & Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jiuzi and Rush Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Enterprises 0 2 0 0 2.00

Rush Enterprises has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Rush Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Enterprises is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and Rush Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A Rush Enterprises 3.57% 14.06% 5.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jiuzi and Rush Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $8.21 million 8.31 $3.45 million N/A N/A Rush Enterprises $4.74 billion 0.54 $114.89 million $2.04 22.74

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles, new and used trailers, and vehicle telematics products; and manufactures compressed natural gas fuel systems and related component parts for commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local and state governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

