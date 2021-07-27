Analyzing Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) & MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Xperi and MACOM Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $892.02 million 2.40 $146.76 million $1.75 11.68 MACOM Technology Solutions $530.04 million 7.72 -$46.08 million $0.39 152.77

Xperi has higher revenue and earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Xperi and MACOM Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 3 0 3.00 MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 10 0 2.91

Xperi currently has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.62%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $60.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.26%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Xperi has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi 13.32% 18.19% 9.34% MACOM Technology Solutions -0.28% 23.60% 6.91%

Summary

Xperi beats MACOM Technology Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners. The company also provides licensing to multichannel video programming distributors, OTT video service providers, consumer electronics manufacturers, social media, and other new media companies in media industry; and memory, sensors, RF component, and foundry companies in semiconductor industry. It provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

