Antero Midstream (AM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Antero Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.21.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

