Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 6,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 32,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

ATBPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

The company has a market cap of $147.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

