Aperture Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,204,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

DT stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.52. 55,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 237.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at $34,770,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

