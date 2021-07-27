Aperture Investors LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARCO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 11,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,894. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is -8.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

