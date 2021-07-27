Aperture Investors LLC Has $9.06 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Aperture Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics comprises approximately 1.4% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 844.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.96.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $8,666,061.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,169,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,262,013 shares of company stock worth $440,377,330. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,149. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.85. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.