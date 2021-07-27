Aperture Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 238,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,282,000. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of OLO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,303. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

OLO Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

