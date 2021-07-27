Aperture Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,793 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,862,000 after acquiring an additional 45,685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,082,000 after acquiring an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 376.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRGP traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,404. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

