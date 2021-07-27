Aperture Investors LLC Raises Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,142 shares during the period. Lightspeed POS comprises 4.2% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned about 0.46% of Lightspeed POS worth $27,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,862 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 75,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,166. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.