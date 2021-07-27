Aperture Investors LLC Raises Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 346,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,684 shares during the period. The New York Times makes up approximately 2.7% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $17,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.46. 18,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,739. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

