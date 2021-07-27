Aperture Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aperture Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 16,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,256,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,062,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,189.42.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $101.22 on Tuesday, hitting $3,598.60. The stock had a trading volume of 154,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,184. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,434.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

