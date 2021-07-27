Aperture Investors LLC Takes Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

NYSE ARCO traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. 11,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,894. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. The business had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently -8.33%.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.