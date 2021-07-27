Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 74.34% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

ARI stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,086. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a current ratio of 80.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $96,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,533 shares of company stock worth $1,004,776. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

