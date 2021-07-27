Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Down 8.3%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) shares were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $113.52 and last traded at $114.49. Approximately 10,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 504,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Get Appian alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -231.06 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.50.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581 over the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth about $2,781,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Appian by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Appian by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.