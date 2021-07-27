Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

