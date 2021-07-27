Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 9.4% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 294,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $150.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

