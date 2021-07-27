Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Up to $33.22

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.22, but opened at $34.54. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 913 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -13.03.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $330,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,500 shares of company stock worth $9,309,795 over the last 90 days. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

