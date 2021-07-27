Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,947,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 950,782 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for 4.0% of Pendal Group Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $406,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

NYSE APTV traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $157.69. 2,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.85. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

