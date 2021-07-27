Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Trading Up 0.3%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.09 and last traded at $30.06. Approximately 70,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 141,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) by 679.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,996 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned about 0.36% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

