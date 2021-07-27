AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 127,263 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 416.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,263 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 55.6% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.