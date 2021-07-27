AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 603,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 194,491 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPK. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.77. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,091,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.