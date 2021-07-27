AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ennis worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ennis by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ennis by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ennis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ennis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $516.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.93 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.