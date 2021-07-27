AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,414 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after purchasing an additional 662,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.41.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 887,027 shares of company stock valued at $102,295,674. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

