AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Colliers Securities lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.06.

FIVN stock opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.98 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,954,098.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $4,779,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

