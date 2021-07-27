Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACA. G.Research raised Arcosa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $52.73 on Monday. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.41.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,343,000 after buying an additional 347,063 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Arcosa by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,228,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,050,000 after buying an additional 336,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arcosa by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,882,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,501,000 after buying an additional 57,099 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Arcosa by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,629,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,037,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa by 792.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after buying an additional 833,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

