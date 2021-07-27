Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up to $32.67

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.67, but opened at $35.00. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 716 shares changing hands.

RCUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price target on Arcus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 188,881 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 223.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

